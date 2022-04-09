(Bloomberg) -- Colombian leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro said criminals are plotting to put dirty money into his campaign. 

“We have information of a plan cooked up in prisons to infiltrate my campaign with money from drug-trafficking,” Petro said Saturday, in a post on Twitter. 

Petro didn’t immediately elaborate on who the criminals are, or what their motives might be. 

Colombians vote for president on May 29, with a likely second round of voting three weeks later. Recent polls show Petro neck and neck with former Medellin mayor Federico Gutierrez in a runoff.  

