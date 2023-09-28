(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s ruling party and its allies are set for a drubbing in next month’s regional elections, a poll found.

Candidates close to leftist President Gustavo Petro won’t win any of the nation’s five biggest cities amid widespread dissatisfaction with his one-year-old government, according to a survey by Invamer published Thursday.

Carlos Fernando Galán, a centrist candidate, has 32.9% of voter intention in the capital Bogota, while Gustavo Bolívar, a former senator from Petro’s Historic Pact coalition, is second with 22.6%, according to the poll published by El Espectador newspaper.

Juan Daniel Oviedo, an independent who was to head of the nation’s statistics agency, would come third with 20.5%. Bolivar would lose in a runoff to either candidate, according to the poll.

The current mayor of Bogota backed Petro in last year’s presidential race, while the leaders of Medellin and Cali, the nation’s second and third cities, are currently governed by Petro allies.

Petro took office last year, pledging to phase out fossil fuels and overhaul the nation’s conservative economic model. The administration is likely to accelerate its efforts to pass welfare reforms over the next few weeks, since a poor performance in the Oct. 29 elections will weaken its position, said Sergio Guzman, the director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a Bogota-based risk consultancy.

“For the government, it is urgent to get the bills approved as soon as possible, because after the elections it’s going to lose momentum and political strength,” Guzman said.

Petro has bills in congress that would boost state control over the nation’s pension and health systems, and increase workers’ rights.

The poll surveyed 600 people in each of the main cities between Sept. 19 and 26, and has a margin of error of 4%.

