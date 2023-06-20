(Bloomberg) -- A bill intended to boost the rights of Colombian workers failed to pass congress, President Gustavo Petro said.

In a post on Twitter, Petro blamed “owners of capital” and the media for “co-opting congress against the dignity of the working population.

Economics think tank Fedesarrollo and some other analysts had warned that the bill risked increasing the number of people working in the black market without formal contracts.

The bill failed because not enough lawmakers attended the vote.

The bill formed part of Petro’s ambitious attempt to overhaul the nation’s economic model. His bills to boost state participation in pension and health care provision are still being debated by congress.

