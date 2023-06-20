You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 20, 2023
Petro Bill to Boost Colombia Worker Rights Fails in Congress
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A bill intended to boost the rights of Colombian workers failed to pass congress, President Gustavo Petro said.
In a post on Twitter, Petro blamed “owners of capital” and the media for “co-opting congress against the dignity of the working population.
Economics think tank Fedesarrollo and some other analysts had warned that the bill risked increasing the number of people working in the black market without formal contracts.
The bill failed because not enough lawmakers attended the vote.
The bill formed part of Petro’s ambitious attempt to overhaul the nation’s economic model. His bills to boost state participation in pension and health care provision are still being debated by congress.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:01
Portfolio manager suggests '40/30/30’ portfolio amid inflation
-
8:37
WestJet is shutting down Sunwing Airlines. What does that mean for consumers?
-
8:32
AI is changing how people find their next home
-
10:03
Bonds, taxes and price caps: What else can be done to fight inflation?
-
5:14
Are GICs a good investment with interest rates so high?
-
6:38
Luxury Banff resort bought by Ontario pension for US$128M