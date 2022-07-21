(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Gustavo Petro is quietly dialing back some of his more radical ambitions as he faces the reality of governing Colombia amid soaring inflation and a gaping fiscal deficit, according to political and financial professionals who spoke with Bloomberg.

The new congress, which began sitting this week, is set to debate a tax bill to fund welfare spending and cut the deficit. The government wants to boost revenue by the equivalent of as much as 5 percentage points of gross domestic product.

In practice, it’s unlikely to raise more than a fraction of that amount, the analysts said.

Petro made alliances with so many parties that he’ll likely be forced to water down his program to keep them all on board, said Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis.

Petro “promised the sun and the moon,” Guzman said. “It looks like there is now a landing in the reality. He has tried to make such a broad coalition that he is going to dilute a lot of the initial proposals with which he campaigned.”

Guzman was one of three participants in Bloomberg News’s “Colombia Market Talk” carried out July 19 and which also included:

Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota

Jackeline Pirajan, economist at Scotiabank Colpatria

Petro takes office Aug. 7 and members of his economic team have said the bill will be submitted to lawmakers as soon as that same day.

On average tax bills in Colombia in the last three decades have raised the equivalent of about 1% of GDP, according to Perez.

The Colombian peso has been the worst performer among emerging markets currencies over the past month, with a drop of more than 9%. Perez estimates that about 80% of that is explained by external factors, including expectations of stronger tightening by the Federal Reserve, while the rest is explained by local factors, mostly over political uncertainty.

The naming of Columbia University Professor Jose Antonio Ocampo as finance minister was key in easing market concerns, according to Scotiabank’s Pirajan.

“The signal that it’s sending is that the new government wants to act under the existing rules, and although it is looking for certain changes, that does bring calm to the markets,” she said.

Bond Yields

With yields of the nation’s local peso bonds having surged lately, and foreign investors owning more than a quarter of the debt, the new government would be “shooting itself in the foot” if it spooks them with radical discourse, Perez said.

“Any aggressive measure that scares investors off will immediately mean higher costs,” he said. “One thing is what you say campaign speeches, and another thing is when you’re the president.”

The recent selloff in the Colombian peso wasn’t caused by foreign investors fleeing, but by Colombians sending their money abroad, Perez said. Investors are currently more focused on local politics than on the economy’s performance, he said.

Expected increases in fuel prices and next year’s minimum wage will mean continued pressure on consumer prices, according to Pirajan, who forecasts inflation ending this year at 9.7% and around 5% in 2023. That’s still above the 3% midpoint of the central bank’s target range.

Perez expects inflation to rise above 10%, and ease to 9.6% by year-end and 5.6% by 2023 on the back of lower food prices.

In July, policy makers are expected to lift rates by another 1.5 percentage points to 9%. While Pirajan expects the hiking cycle to end there, Perez says they might lift the policy rate to as high as 10.5% if inflation continues to worsen.

Even after Petro pledged to give “productive organizations” a voice in setting monetary policy, Guzman doesn’t think he’ll tamper with central bank independence.

That contrasts, he says, with the board of state-oil company Ecopetrol SA where the incoming administration has made it clear it will look to change its board members.

“You have to choose your battles,” Guzman said. “Knowing what the central bank means for markets, that would be crossing a red line.”

The high inflation rate means Petro’s honeymoon period may be as short as 100 days, Guzman said. Following campaign promises of higher welfare spending, his supporters “are going to demand the government make good on those promises which got it elected,” he said.

