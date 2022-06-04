(Bloomberg) -- Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro retook the lead in Colombia’s presidential election race, according to a Centro Nacional de Consultoria poll published by Semana magazine.

Petro had 44.9% support compared to 41% for construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, the survey found. The poll of 2,172 people was conducted between May 31 and June 2 and has a margin of error of 2.1%

Colombians vote in the presidential runoff on June 19. Petro wants to tax the wealthy and halt oil exploration, while Hernandez is campaigning on a pledge to cut government waste and corruption.

