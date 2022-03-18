(Bloomberg) -- Senator Gustavo Petro’s leftist party got hundreds of thousands more votes than initially reported, putting it on track to become the largest group in the Colombian senate.

Petro’s Pacto Historico got at least 380,000 more votes for the senate than were reported in the preliminary result published on the evening of the March 13 election, according to the nation’s electoral authority.

With about 97% of ballots counted, Pacto Historico had nearly 2.7 million votes for the senate, the electoral authority said Friday in a post on Twitter. In the preliminary result, the party only had 2.3 million votes.

The result means that Pacto Historico is likely to get more than the 16 senate seats originally reported by the electoral authority, which would have still made it the biggest group alongside the Conservative Party. Petro himself says the party will now get at least three additional seats in the 108-seat upper house.

It may also indicate stronger support for Petro himself ahead of the presidential election on May 29. Petro also won his party’s primary.

The electoral authority blamed the discrepancy on mistakes in the forms used to summarize the count at each polling station, while Petro alleged “systematic corruption.”

The results for the other main parties are on track to be broadly in line with what was initially reported. The electoral authority hasn’t yet published the results of its count of votes for the lower house.

Petro, 61, is popular among Colombians on low incomes, who welcome his promises to redistribute land and wealth. Investors generally dislike his plans to end oil exploration, raise import tariffs and give “productive organizations” a say in setting monetary policy.

The other big winner from Sunday’s election was Federico ‘Fico’ Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin, who won the conservative coalition’s primary, making him Petro’s main rival for the presidency.

