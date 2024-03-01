(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras is in talks with potential foreign partners from China and the Middle East to reenter the fertilizer industry that is crucial for the country’s all-important agriculture sector.

The company is in preliminary talks with Sinopec Corp. for it to take an equity stake in an unfinished fertilizer plant known as UFN-III in Brazil’s central-west, Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates told Bloomberg in an interview earlier this week. The Chinese company was part of a consortium that was contracted to build the plant before work was halted.

“Instead of service providers, they could now come as partners,” Prates said, adding that Petrobras has just approved a new management structure for fertilizers.

The strategy to reenter the business includes creating a subsidiary in the Middle East, where countries who belong to the Gulf Cooperation Council use low-cost natural gas to make fertilizer. Petrobras could invest in Middle Eastern fertilizer plants that export to Brazil, and in exchange these partners could invest in Brazilian projects, he said.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known, was once a significant fertilizer producer but decided to exit the business in 2018 under previous management. The war in Ukraine disrupted fertilizer imports and sent prices to multi-year highs, prompting the administration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to rebuild the domestic industry.

Petrobras announced Wednesday a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the local unit of Yara International ASA to explore potential partnerships in production and decarbonization of local fertilizer and industrial products. It has also said it is studying a fertilizer plant in neighboring Bolivia.

“Brazil has a very strong agribusiness, with almost a 100% dependence on imported fertilizers. We look at that as a special niche opportunity,” Prates said.

