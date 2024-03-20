(Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s decision to skip a special dividend amid political pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva triggered an equity selloff that wiped billions from the state-owned oil producer’s market capitalization. Bondholders, however, are doing just fine.

Bonds of Petrobras due in 2033 are barely changed since the announcement earlier this month, with spreads trading only slightly wider, while preferred shares are down 11% over the same period — shedding 59 billion reais ($11.7 billion) in market value since then.

“The simplest answer is that paying less dividends means more retained earnings or capital,” said Roger Horn, senior emerging-market strategist at Mariva Capital Markets. “The more nuanced explanation is that yes, this signals political intervention but no one really thinks to material detriment to the Petrobras credit.”

Petrobras saw its net debt rise to $44.7 billion at the end of 2023, a 7.7% increase from a year earlier, but still well below levels seen in the past. The company’s ratio for net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization currently stands at less than 1, compared to 4.77 times at the end of 2014, when the Carwash corruption scandal ensnared the oil producer.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company is by far the most solid borrower in Latin America’s oil industry, despite recent concerns about political interference, according to Adriana Eraso, an analyst at Fitch Ratings.

For every barrel of oil that Petrobras sells, about $2 goes toward debt interest payments, while Colombian producer Ecopetrol SA pays about $2.50. Petroleos Mexicanos, the world’s most indebted oil producer, has to dedicate $9 a barrel to interest payments, said Eraso.

“There are no signs of cash constraints to pay bonds,” Eraso said, adding that Petrobras can weather certain volatility stemming from government actions for several years. “It’s more of a shareholder problem.”

Petrobras didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Risk premium

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, the extra yield investors demand to hold Petrobras debt over Brazil’s sovereign bonds isn’t high enough to compensate for the risks associated with potential state intervention, analyst William Snead said.

The yield spread between the firm’s bonds due in 2033 and sovereign ones maturing in the same year has fallen from around 50 basis points in February to below 30 basis points this month.

Petrobras is focusing on becoming a renewable energy firm, a key policy goal of the Lula administration. While previous governments concentrated on activities deemed as more profitable, such as scouting for oil in deep waters, the leftist leader is looking for opportunities in areas such as land-based wind and solar projects in Brazil.

“It’s unclear what the company is going to use the extra money for,” said Liz Bakarich, a portfolio manager at AllianceBerstein in New York. Bakarich has an underweight position on the oil driller’s debt. But, she added, “there’s no fears of default and the company has very low leverage.”

