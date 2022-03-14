(Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s decision to raise fuel prices against the Brazilian government’s will is providing little relief to its battered bonds as investors remain concerned about political interference in the firm.

The state-controlled oil producer’s dollar bonds have underperformed stocks since the company announced a massive increase in diesel and gasoline prices for distributors last week. It’s a repeat of the pattern seen for the year: While preferred shares are up 13%, the firm’s century bonds are down about 10%, hovering around 89 cents on the dollar, the lowest level since May 2020.

Petrobras Hikes Fuel Prices in Encouraging Sign for Market

Petrobras’s bonds took a hit this year as expectations of rate hikes in the U.S. sapped appetite for emerging-market debt. The rally in oil prices triggered by the invasion of Ukraine did little to boost the notes, as investors fretted over the consequences of higher prices for the company.

The oil giant, which was already under political pressure to take on some of the cost of the surge in crude, has seen criticism intensify since its announcement Thursday. President Jair Bolsonaro said over the weekend that Petrobras was insensitive to the needs of the country, and bashed its focus on profits. Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira called it “a slap in the face.”

“Government concerns with the hikes will limit the upside for Petrobras bonds and will be one to monitor going forward,” said Jeff Grills, head of emerging-markets debt at Aegon Asset Management, which manages about $466 billion.

Over the weekend Petrobras defended the price increase on social media, citing concerns that there could be supply shortages as the company isn’t the only importer operating in the country. Prior to the announcement, Petrobras and the Bolsonaro administration held meetings to hash out a strategy for keeping prices from surging. Without an agreement, the company went on to increase diesel prices for distributors by 25% and gasoline by 19% -- the first adjustment since January, before the Ukraine war sent crude prices above $100 a barrel.

“While the price increase is positive for Petrobras’ earnings and credit profile, it also increases the risk of a consumer and political response,” said Jaimin Patel, a senior credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Hours after the price raise, Brazilian lawmakers approved a bill that cuts federal taxes for diesel and cooking gas until the end of the year and also changes the way a local tax is levied on fuels.

Brazil Congress Cuts Taxes on Fuels to Soften 25% Price Jump

While Bolsonaro has vowed not to intervene, investors remain skeptical the company is free of political interference in an election year where the costs of food, energy and gasoline are key issues in the campaign. Both Bolsonaro and his main opponent in the October election, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have criticized the state-controlled producer for charging international prices for fuel. Bolsonaro, who is behind in polls, has warned that truckers will strike over rising diesel prices.

Under pressure

The back and forth has gotten acrimonious, with Bolsonaro at one point publicly chastising Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna for his salary. In February 2021, Bolsonaro removed Roberto Castello Branco from the same post following weeks of similar criticism over fuel prices, roiling markets.

Bolsonaro, who’s concerned about the impact of higher fuel prices in his re-election bid, had counted on Luna to hold fuel prices for longer, according to three people familiar with the matter. While the President is angry at the CEO, he’s also wary of firing the military man, the people added, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Luna told Reuters on Monday that he plans to continue in the role. Vice President Hamilton Mourao said early Monday that the CEO is “resilient” and should not resign. “He’s resilient, always has been,” he told journalists. “He can handle pressure.”

Even though Petrobras has stiffened its by-laws in recent years to protect from government intervention, management can still freeze prices in response to the war without the risk of legal repercussions from investors, said Marcelo Godke, a partner at Godke Advogados in Sao Paulo who is a specialist in Brazilian corporate law.

Last week’s adjustment offers no guarantee that the company will continue to match international rates. Industry consultants Rystad Energy said that oil could reach $240 a barrel this summer if Western countries continue to sanction Russian oil exports.

“Petrobras can take into consideration factors other than price and profits, and that’s in the law,” Godke said. “If your only concern is profits, you don’t invest in state-owned or state-controlled companies.”

