(Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA rallied after posting its biggest profit in seven years, but the solid earnings aren’t enough to remove concerns about political interference in the state-controlled company.

Petrobras’ profit reached 10.07 billion reais ($2.7 billion) during a quarter when Brazil endured a ten-day trucker strike that prompted a change in the company’s leadership, and as presidential candidates attacked rising fuel prices ahead of elections in October. While earnings topped analysts’ estimates, the focus now is how the new management performs amid confusion about the company’s fuel price policy, according to NCH Capital’s James Gulbrandsen.

“It’s very hard to assume anything about Petrobras at this point, other than having a view on oil prices,” Gulbrandsen said.

Petrobras rose as much as 5.6 percent to 21.55 reais in Sao Paulo, its highest intraday level since May 23.

While highlighting the company’s higher-than-expected downstream Ebitda, Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James Financial Inc said the government’s intervention in diesel prices only started at the end of May -- thus affecting only one-third of the quarter. “I anticipate that third-quarter results in downstream may be considerably worse,” he said in an interview.

Santander expects the company to continue to generate solid results in the second half of the year, amid an environment of high oil prices. Still, long-term risks remain. “Visibility for fuel prices and for the all-important full pricing policy in 2019 onwards remains low at this moment,” Christian Audi and Gustavo Allevato wrote in a note.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its neutral rating for the stock, as adjusted Ebitda came in line with the bank’s estimates, according to analysts Bruno Pascon and Victor Hugo Menezes. “The risk-reward on the success of Petrobras’ execution is fairly priced,” they said in report.

To contact the reporters on this story: Vinícius Andrade in São Paulo at vandrade3@bloomberg.net;Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro at svalle@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte, Peter Millard

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.