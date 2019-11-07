Petrobras Can Go It Alone After Giant Oil Sale Flops, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA can develop the giant Buzios deep-water field on its own without compromising financial discipline, even after major producers shied away from partnering with the Brazilian oil producer, its CEO said.

The state-run company was aiming for at least 30% of the field as it prepared for the country’s largest-ever auction of oil deposits on Wednesday, but not the 90% it ended up with. Chinese partners joined Petrobras, as the company is known, with just 10%.

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco blames the flop on an astronomic price tag that oil majors would have had to pay and some pending regulatory uncertainties. But the company has the cash to pay for all the fees and still reduce debt this year, he said in an interview.

“The amount that companies would need to commit upfront, with license fees and compensation to Petrobras, was too high,” Castello Branco said in his corner office on the 24th floor of the company’s headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro. “We haven’t given up on our partners; they’ve given up on us.”

In addition to a signing fee of around $17 billion for Buzios, prospective partners would have had to compensate the company for more than $20 billion of investments it has already made in the field and the crude it’s already producing. Plus, it’s still unclear the role Pre-Sal Petroleo SA, an agency created to manage the government’s share of the country’s production, could have in the venture, he said.

As for Petrobras, the producer ended the third quarter with a strong cash position, and it also has 34.1 billion reais ($8.4 billion) of credit with the government it can use to pay for the fees, Castello Branco said.

As the day of the auction neared, BP Plc and Total SA said they weren’t going to bid. Exxon Mobil Corp., which has built the largest offshore exploration portfolio in Brazil after Petrobras, expressed concern about the high costs.

Seeing the oil majors that have long partnered with Petrobras in Brazil dropping out of the race or wavering, Castello Branco called Chief Financial Officer Andrea Marques de Almeida into his office, he said.

“If we want to go it alone -- can we?” he asked her. Her reply, he said, was “We can.”

On the bright side, Petrobras gets to keep the largest amount of discovered crude offered to any company since Iraq opened up after the second Gulf War.

Buzios is already producing more than 400,000 barrels a day of crude and will largely increase the company’s reserves.

“Reserves are like blood for an oil company,” he said.

