(Bloomberg) -- A court suspended Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s government-appointed chairman for alleged conflicts of interest, a new twist in a leadership struggle that has consumed the company for weeks.

Pietro Mendes was removed from his position by a court in São Paulo, according to a ruling released Thursday in response to a complaint filed by a state lawmaker. Mendes’s position as the secretary of oil and gas in Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry could influence his decisions at Petrobras, the court said. Petrobras and the government have vowed to appeal the ruling.

Mendes was appointed by Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira, who’s been in a tug of war with Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates over whether the company should invest cash in new projects or return it to shareholders. The Brazilian government controls the board, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been consulting with his cabinet over whether to replace Prates.

Mendes and other government-appointed board members voted against paying extraordinary dividends in a move that roiled markets.

Mendes’s role “makes him a holder of strategic information and a proposer of public policies that are directly related to the activities carried out by the company, attracting a conflict of interest,” the court said.

If the court decision holds, the government would probably need to find a replacement for Mendes ahead of an April 25 shareholders meeting to elect a new board, further complicating the leadership debate.

The government plans to stick with its current candidates for Petrobras’s board, and Mendes still has a lot to contribute, Silveira said on Friday. He added that there was no power struggle between himself and Prates, but at the same time declined to endorse Prates.

Prates, who appeared at an industry event in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday evening, was dismissive of the rivalry with Silveira that has been making headlines in Brazil.

“Crisis? What Crisis?,” Prates told reporters.

--With assistance from Beatriz Amat.

(Updates with government’s decision to appeal in second paragraph, and comments from mines and energy minister in fifth paragraph)

