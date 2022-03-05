Petrobras Chairman to Step Down; May Be Replaced by Landim

(Bloomberg) -- Petrobras Chairman Admiral Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira plans to step down after three years at the helm of the state-controlled Brazilian oil giant, citing personal reasons.

“My family lives abroad and I want to be close to them,” Ferreira, who turns 70 in June, said by phone.

Rodolfo Landim, the former chief executive officer of BR Distribuidora, is likely to be proposed as Ferreira’s replacement by the federal government, Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s top shareholder, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company may elect a new board of directors at the annual general meeting on April 13, said the person, who declined to be identified because the matter is private.

Petrobras didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Landim is currently the president of Flamengo, one of the most popular soccer teams in Brazil which already has the occasional declared support of President Jair Bolsonaro.

With crude oil prices surging to multiyear highs, Ferreira is stepping down at a sensitive time for Petrobras.

Importers and investors want the company to raise fuel prices and stick to its international price parity policy. Petrobras has held prices stable since January, and the gap between what it charges at the refinery gate and international levels has grown to 27% for diesel and 22% for gasoline, according to importers association Abicom.

On the other side of the equation, Petrobras is under increased political pressure to make fuel cheaper ahead of presidential elections in October. There are two bills in Congress to tackle high prices, and Bolsonaro on Thursday said Petrobras “knows what it must do to contribute so domestic fuel prices don’t jump.”

At such a moment of crisis, the company could opt for lower profits to help stem consumer prices, the president said, adding that he wouldn’t interfere.

Ferreira declined to comment on criticism of Petrobras’s import parity policy. His proposed departure was first reported by Reuters.

Ferreira has led the board since 2019 and remained in the role despite a sudden change of command last year, when General Joaquim Silva e Luna replaced then-chief executive officer Roberto Castello Branco.

