(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petrobras approved a new dividend policy on Friday that curbs payments to 45% of free cash flow, it said in a filing.

While it reduced the dividend level, it included share buybacks as an option to reward shareholders. The Brazilian state-controlled oil producer previously distributed as much as 60% of operational cash flow minus investments, when total debt was below $65 billion.

The company will keep minimum dividend payments at $4 billion a year, as long as average Brent oil prices are higher than $40 a barrel. The dividend payments will be made when debt is at or below the maximum levels set in its strategic plan, it said. The policy offers shareholders predictable payments without compromising the company’s capacity to grow, it said.

Petrobras plans to use the revised policy to calculate payments from second-quarter earnings. The amount of the dividend will be decided at a board meeting next week.

High oil prices, asset sales and cost cuts allowed Petrobras to increase shareholder payouts under previous management. During his campaign last year, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hammered Petrobras for showering private investors with cash while neglecting to spend on refining and the energy transition.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.