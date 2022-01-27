55m ago
Petrobras, Novonor Said to Mull Postponing Braskem Share Sale
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Worsening market conditions have led Braskem’s controlling holders to discuss postponing the transaction as price offered by investors didn’t meet their minimum target, people familiar with the matter said.
- No final decision has been made yet, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information
- Representatives for Petrobras and Braskem didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comments outside business hours; Novonor declined to comment
- Note: Petrobras, Novonor to Unload Braskem Stake in $1.4 Billion Sale
