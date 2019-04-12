(Bloomberg) -- A conversation lasting less than 20 minutes was enough to put the neo-liberal credentials of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s government in question.

Bolsonaro and his Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni suspended oil giant Petrobras’ diesel price increase late Thursday after that discussion and a phone call to Petrobras CEO Roberto Castello Branco, according to a government official with knowledge of the matter. Bolsonaro and Lorenzoni derided the price boost that had been announced hours earlier as untimely and extemporaneous.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, plunged as much as 7.5 percent on Friday as the decision revived fears of government meddling. More so, the move put in doubt the trust that investors placed in Bolsonaro, who took power vowing to revive a sluggish economy by boosting public accounts and making it easier to do business. Bolsonaro’s decision comes as his top economic policy makers court some of the world’s leading business and government authorities at an event in Washington D.C.

"It was a retreat because the Bolsonaro government always announced it was liberal, that it wants market prices," said Adriano Pires, director of infrastructure consultancy CBIE. "Intervention in Petrobras was one of the primary causes for the situation Brazil is living today."

Petrobras declined to comment on the account of the price decision, while the presidency’s press office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The oil giant’s board will hold an emergency meeting with Castello Branco and directors this afternoon to discuss pricing, according to two people familiar with the matter. In a statement late Thursday, Petrobras said "there is space to extend some days the diesel readjustment."

2018 Strike

The trucker strike in 2018 caused monthly activity to plunge the most since at least 2003, effectively torpedoing the nascent recovery of Latin America’s largest economy. Factory operations halted, tens of millions of animals died for lack of food and grocery stores’ supply of some basic foodstuffs dwindled before the government caved into demands by agreeing to subsidize the cost of diesel.

The decision was made while Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, seen as a guarantor of neo-liberal policies, was in Washington. Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourao said Friday he believes in Bolsonaro’s good sense and has "absolute certainty" the administration won’t pursue the same policy of intervening in fuel and energy prices as seen in prior governments.

To read more: Milton Friedman’s Brazil Moment: Band of Disciples Takes Charge

"I’m judging this as an isolated incident, precisely because of the moment we’re living in," Mourao said in an interview with radio station CBN. "I’ve seen some of data that’s come in about pressure from the truckers, so I believe that the president is looking for the best way, best solution to balance this problem."

Putting an end to last year’s strike proved difficult because the industry is so fractured and multiple unions claimed to represent truckers who didn’t return to work after the government struck a deal. Brazil has 1.89 million trucks on the roads, of which 37 percent are owned and operated independently, according land transport regulator, ANTT.

