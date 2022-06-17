(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras increased fuel prices in a political setback for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is fighting to contain inflation in an election year.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised gasoline prices at its refineries by 5.2% to 4.06 reais ($0.79) per liter in the first adjustment since March, while diesel prices were boosted 14% to 5.61 reais per liter in the first adjustment since May, the company said in a statement. Soaring oil prices and a weaker local currency had widened the gap between domestic and international fuel prices.

Elevated prices are one of the main complaints against Bolsonaro as an October presidential election nears, with more Brazilians blaming him for costly gasoline rather than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It costs more to fill up a tank of gasoline in Brazil than in most Latin American countries due to high taxes.

Bolsonaro has publicly lambasted Petrobras for “abusive profits” and has sacked three of its chief executive officers over frustration with the company’s wholesale fuel prices that track international levels. The oil producer has underperformed other crude majors since the war in Ukraine started, mainly on concern that it will sacrifice profits at the government’s request to help contain fuel inflation.

