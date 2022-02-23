(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s 2021 hydropower crisis forced Petrobras to burn more natural gas to provide electricity, which sent its emissions to the highest in three years.

Emission reductions should resume this year thanks to increased rainfall, a rebound in hydro generation and a decline in natural gas use, the state-controlled oil company said in a report Wednesday. Despite last year’s increase, the company’s greenhouse gas emissions are still down 21% from 2015 levels.

“We do not see this happening again in 2022,” Rafael Chaves, Petrobras’s director of institutional relations and sustainability, said in an interview. “The reservoirs have recovered well and the generation should not be as high as in 2021.”

Brazil’s main hydropower regions suffered the worst drought in 91 years in 2021. The country relies on dams for 70% of its electricity, one of the highest rates in the world, and many gas-fired plants are used as backup. Chaves defended Brazil’s increased use of natural gas last year because there is such a large amount of renewable power in Brazil’s overall energy mix.

In September, Petrobras unveiled a 2050 net-zero target for so-called scope 1 and 2 emissions, which don’t include the bulkier pollution from the fossil fuels it produces when burned by end users such as cars and industrial facilities. The intermediate goal is to reduce operational emissions 25% by 2030.

In the climate report released Wednesday, the oil company disclosed for the first time that, between 2015 to 2021, scope 3 emissions from end users amounted to approximately 87.5% of the total emissions reported.

“We seek to make this data more transparent. Petrobras is starting to measure this and analyze whether it makes sense to set a target. The scope 3 reduction is not in Petrobras’ hands,” said Chaves.

A large part of the recent emissions reductions are due to divestments of onshore oil fields that have a higher carbon content than oil at deep-water fields Petrobras is currently focusing on, said Chaves. The company has also reduced methane emissions fourfold since 2010, and 27% from 2020, by improving operations at offshore platforms and other efficiencies.

Crude oil prices near $100 per barrel showed how much the world still relies on fossil fuels and the importance of hitting the pace of the energy transition, said Chaves. The current scenario reinforces Petrobras’ strategy to focus investments on areas where it can produce oil at lower cost and fewer emissions, such as the pre-salt and the Equatorial margins.

“Petrobras produces the lowest emission barrel of oil at the lowest cost, and that finances the energy transition,” he said.

