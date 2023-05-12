(Bloomberg) -- Petrobras is getting closer to changing its policy for setting domestic fuel prices and will discuss the politically-charged topic next week, Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates told journalists during a webcast.

“We’ll talk about pricesnext week,” Prates said Friday, adding there is a chance it will adjust refinery gate prices as well. “I’m not giving spoilers,” he added, without detailing which type of fuel, or if Petrobras would raise or cut prices.

Prates said the fuel pricing model will continue to track international benchmarks, while seeking to be more competitive than other importers by using Petrobras’s refining capacity and logistical infrastructure to its advantage. One of the goals is to reduce volatility for consumers.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva campaigned on protecting consumers from international oil price swings. On Thursday he vowed to have Petrobras make gasoline and diesel cheaper for consumers.

