(Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA slumped following a report that President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to oust the chief executive officer at the state-owned oil producer.

Preferred shares of Petrobras fell as much as 4.1%, hitting session lows on Monday after Veja magazine said Bolsonaro decided to remove Joaquim Silva e Luna from the post, citing a source it didn’t name.

If confirmed, the move would put an end to weeks of speculation as the company’s fuel price policy stirred anger from heads of congress, Bolsonaro and his main opponent in the October election, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, all of whom have criticized Petrobras for charging high prices for the fuel it sells.

Luna, who has only been in the role for about a year, announced a hike in prices for both diesel and gasoline on March 10, raising the ire of Bolsonaro. Until then, Petrobras held prices stable for 57 days even as oil was trading well above $100 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine. While Bolsonaro railed against the decision to lift prices, Petrobras defended the move on social media, citing concerns that there could be supply shortages because the company isn’t Brazil’s only importer.

If Luna winds up exiting, the incoming chief executive will need to navigate domestic politics where fuel prices are a major campaign topic in an election year.

“It’s hard to imagine that a replacement will have the autonomy that Silva e Luna has,” said Leonardo Rufino, a Rio de Janeiro-based portfolio manager at Pacifico Gestao de Recursos. “It isn’t a complete surprise, but the news is clearly negative.”

