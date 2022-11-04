(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petrobras erased their gains for the year as fears of increased political intervention with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president are driving investors to dump the stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s shares closed down 5.5% to 28.30 reais in Sao Paulo Friday, and have shed over $20 billion in market value since their October peak. Lula, who defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro at Sunday’s presidential runoff, is expected to halt a push to privatize Petrobras that gained traction since Bolsonaro, a former army captain, took over in 2019.

Legacy Capital, a Sao Paulo-based hedge fund manager that oversees over 20 billion reais ($4 billion) in assets, said it trimmed long bets in the nation’s state-controlled companies following the vote. The fund wrote in a note to investors this week that a Lula administration will likely bring more public spending, higher taxes, more credit via public banks and a halt in privatizations.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded Petrobras stock to neutral from buy following the release of third-quarter earnings on Thursday night, saying solid results in the near term should be offset by the Lula administration’s policies. The Rio de Janeiro-based company announced it will pay $8.5 billion in dividends.

Petrobras Suffers $4 Billion Plunge as Lula Win Sparks Fears

Lula and other officials “have mentioned their intention to decrease dividend payouts and foster investments in refining and renewables where PBR has no meaningful track record,” Goldman analyst led by Bruno Amorim wrote in a report dated Nov. 3.

Beyond dividends, investors are also focused on who the leftist leader will appoint to head the Energy Ministry and to be chief executive officer of the state-controlled company company. Potential candidates to take over Petrobras include Workers’ Party senator Jean-Paul Prates, economist and former Petrobras CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli, engineer Mauricio Tolmasquim and economist William Nozaki, according to industry insiders.

--With assistance from Peter Millard and Matt Turner.

