Oct 30, 2019
PetroChina Profit Slumps 58% on Lower Oil Prices
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- PetroChina Co., the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, said third-quarter profit fell amid lower crude prices and weaker refining and chemical operations.
- Net income dropped to 8.83 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in the three months ended September, from 21.04 billion a year ago, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange Wednesday.
Key Insights
- PetroChina’s income from exploration & production was exposed to the 18% drop on-year in average Brent prices during the quarter.
- E&P operating profit in the third quarter slumped 17% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg calculations.
- The state-owned producer also faced pressure from its downstream businesses and cited competition in the domestic fuel market. Operating profit from its refining and chemicals segment shrank 82% in the third quarter,
- PetroChina continued to lose money from selling imported natural gas domestically at regulated prices. Those losses widened to 10.6 billion yuan during the quarter from 6.54 billion yuan a year ago.
Get More
- Crude oil output rose 2.9% to 682.7 million barrels in the first nine months of the year.
- Natural gas production increased 8.6% to 2.89 trillion cubic feet in the same period.
