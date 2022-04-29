(Bloomberg) -- PetroChina Co.’s reported higher profits in the first quarter as China’s biggest oil and gas producer benefited from soaring global fuel prices.

Net income was 39 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in the three months ending March 31, a 41% increase from the same period last year, the company said in an exchange filing Friday. The earnings come just a month after the firm posted its best annual result in seven years.

Oil and gas output rose 3% in the period as Beijing pressures its state-owned drillers to increase domestic production and help ensure supply security. Overseas output fell 6.8% while production within China grew 4.5%. Profit from the exploration and production unit rose to more than three times the level from last year, as oil and gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

PetroChina’s capital expenditures were 52 billion yuan for the quarter, as it’s the only one of China’s three majors targeting a smaller spending total this year.

The company said China’s pandemic curbs began denting demand for refined oil product in March, leading to refinery output falling by 2.6% in the quarter from the year before.

Natural gas consumption remained resilient during the quarter, the company said, but profits from gas sales fell 52% because of soaring procurement costs for overseas imports, and due to the restructuring of its pipeline assets.

Company executives plan to hold a call with investors on May 6 to discuss the earnings.

