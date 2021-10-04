(Bloomberg) -- U.K. oil-service provider Petrofac Ltd. must pay a $95 million penalty by a London judge for failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.

The penalty includes a $64 million fine and a $31 million confiscation order. The levy comes after the company pleaded guilty to seven bribery offenses, in a deal with the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office. The charges relate to former employees offering or making payments to agents in relation to projects in Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Shares jumped as much as 16.6% in London trading.

The company admitted last week to failing to prevent $44 million in bribes being paid to secure $3.6 billion worth of contracts. Petrofac was also ordered to pay 7 million pounds ($9.5 million) in legal costs.

A former senior executive at Petrofac was handed a two year suspended sentence at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, avoiding jail time.

