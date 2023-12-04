(Bloomberg) -- Petrofac Ltd.’s shares and bonds weakened after the company said it was looking at options to strengthen its liquidity through a sale of assets.

The UK-based service provider to the oil industry - which has been struggling with loss-making legacy contracts - is in talks with financial investors to take a non-controlling position in a part of its business portfolio, the company said in a statement on Monday. This would generate cash for Petrofac, which is facing bank maturities next year.

Shares in the company declined as much as 14% on Monday, trading 9.1% lower at 8:31 a.m. in London. Dollar bonds due in 2026 also lost 1.5 cent to around 49, according to CBBT data compiled by Bloomberg.

Petrofac has a $162 million revolving credit facility and two $45 million term loans coming due next October, according to results published in August. The company had $253 million of available liquidity, of which $136 million was restricted in specific geographies or in joint ventures with other partners, as of June 30.

Full-year Cash Flow

Petrofac has been making progress with other efforts to boost its liquidity, including collecting receipts on ongoing and new contracts. However, given some delays in receiving advance payments, it doesn’t expect to meet its full-year cash flow target previously provided.

The company has been struggling as losses on older projects drag down profits. Still, it’s been able to grow its pipeline of projects, which stood at $6.6 billion as of June 30, almost double the levels recorded just six months before.

It also announced on Monday that Aidan de Brunner had joined the company as non-executive director.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.