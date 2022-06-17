Petrol Reaches Another Record But Some Relief Coming, RAC Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK drivers are paying another record amount to fill up their fuel tanks, but relief may soon be on the way, according to the RAC motoring organization.

The average pump prices for petrol and diesel reached 187.51 pence a litre and 194.17 pence, respectively, on Thursday. That raised the cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £103.13 ($126.65) for petrol and £106.79 for diesel.

But the RAC expects some of the largest retailers to look at reducing their prices soon because they’ve been benefiting from lower wholesale costs. The price of Brent crude -- the global oil benchmark -- has edged lower in recent days.

“We’re hopeful that the scale of the recent increases is at last slowing,” said Simon Williams, a fuel spokesman for RAC.

