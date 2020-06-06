(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. declined to comment on reports that Chief Executive Officer Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin is stepping down before his contract ends.

Local media including The Edge Malaysia reported Wan Zulkiflee, 59, will resign from his positions as CEO and president after helming the company for five years. They cited unidentified sources who didn’t specify reasons behind the move. Malaysia’s only Fortune 500 company said it doesn’t comment on market rumors or speculation.

“Official announcements, if any, will be made at the appropriate time,“ Petronas said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg on Saturday. Wan Zulkiflee couldn’t be reached for comment.

Wan Zulkiflee’s contract was renewed for three years from April 2018. He has spent his entire career with Petronas since joining the oil company in 1983 as a process engineer.

His roles included serving as CEO of gas processing unit Petronas Gas Bhd., and as Petronas’ chief operating officer. He was appointed as Petronas’ CEO in April 2015.

Wan Zulkiflee has helmed Petronas through challenging times, starting with the commodity price rout that began in the second half of 2014. He steered the company through the period by slashing capital expenditure and cutting jobs, while churning out profits to pay the Malaysian government hefty dividends.

In February, he said Petronas will pay a 24 billion ringgit ($5.6 billion) dividend to the government this year. In 2019, Petronas paid a total of 54 billion ringgit to the government, comprising 24 billion ringgit in a normal dividend and 30 billion ringgit in a special dividend.

Wan Zulkiflee also led Petronas to partner Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, to build a mega refinery and petrochemical refinery complex in the southern state of Johor near Singapore.

