(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. swung to profit in the final three months of 2021, due to a smaller impairment loss, higher earnings and elevated crude oil prices.

Petronas posted net income of 13.4 billion ringgit ($3.2 billion) in the December quarter, versus a 1.1 billion ringgit loss a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Revenue climbed 74% to 76.6 billion ringgit.

Full-year profit stood at 48.6 billion ringgit, compared with a loss of 21 billion ringgit in 2020, as the company rode a rally in crude prices that lifted incomes of large oil producers from Russia’s Rosneft PJSC to BP Plc. Brent prices have since moved higher and surged past $105 last week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled markets from energy to metals and grains.

Current oil prices “are a departure from where fundamentals should be,” Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik said at a briefing. Russia is a “key oil producer” and the conflict has caused prices “to swing wildly,” he said.

The company paid 25 billion ringgit in total dividend to the government last year, according to the statement. That compares with a 34 billion ringgit payout in 2020, of which 10 billion ringgit was a special dividend.

Carbon Management

Petronas will set up a entity by the middle of the year to focus on renewable energy, blue and green hydrogen and green mobility, Muhammad Taufik said. That confirms a report by Bloomberg last month saying Petronas plans to launch a new unit in the clean energy business.

It will form a unit to manage carbon storage from its emissions, he said.

Petronas’ capital investments in 2021 dropped 9% to 30.5 billion ringgit as several projects were hurt by prolonged movement restrictions and supply chain snarl-ups, Group Chief Financial Officer Liza Mustapha said. Activities have been picking up from early this year as virus cases ease and countries reopen international borders, she said.

The company expects capex expenditure to return to 40-50 billion ringgit this year, up from 30 billion ringgit spent over the past two years, Muhammad Taufik said.

