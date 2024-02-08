(Bloomberg) -- Petronet LNG Ltd. is looking to sign more long-term liquefied natural gas supply contracts, said Chief Executive Officer Akshay Kumar Singh, as Indian demand for the fuel is slated to expand.

“Wherever we get the better deal, we can go,” Singh told media on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference. More supply will be needed to fill Petronet’s expansion at the Dahej import terminal, as well as a new facility the company is setting up on India’s east coast.

Petronet on Tuesday renewed a contract to buy 7.5 million tons of LNG annually from Qatar from 2028 for 20 years in one of the largest ever deals for the super-chilled fuel.

India wants to lift the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6.7% at the end of 2023. The move is aimed at reducing reliance on dirtier fossil fuels, such as coal and oil. Indian firms want long-term deals to lock-in supplies at affordable rates, as opposed to depending on the volatile and sometimes prohibitively expensive spot market.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.