(Bloomberg) -- London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc started talks with advisers for a potential debt restructuring after its lender Gazprombank was added to the list of sanctioned entities in the U.K.

The company is in the early stages of discussions on the matter, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The miner, headquartered in Moscow, was unable to make about $10 million of interest payments in dollars and rubles to the lender due in the last week.

The war in Ukraine has hit Petropavlovsk hard, sending its stock down more than 70% since the start of the year. With Gazprombank acting as off-taker of all the company’s gold production under the conditions of two loans, U.K. sanctions against the Russian lender mean Petropavlovsk is unable to sell gold, it said Friday. Restrictions on purchasing and selling gold in Russia may make it “challenging” to find an alternative buyer, it also said.

Billion-Pound Miner Petropavlovsk Now a Penny Stock Due to War

Petropavlovsk shares were little changed at 8:47 a.m. in London, but remain volatile. The stock swung between a gain of 10% and a decline of 14% in early trading.

