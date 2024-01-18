Petroperu Is Asking for Nearly $2 Billion in Government Support

(Bloomberg) -- State-owned Petroleos del Peru SA is seeking nearly $2 billion in government support, its chairman said as the battered company runs out of cash.

The requested package outlined Thursday includes a capital injection worth $1.2 billion and the conversion of a $750 million government loan issued in 2022 into shares of the company.

“It is said that this is a bailout, but we prefer to call it shareholder support,” Petroperu Chairman Pedro Chira told reporters in Lima. “This money is going to be paid back through profits and taxes in the following years.”

The government, which is Petroperu’s sole shareholder, has said it will announce a decision on financial help this week. President Dina Boluarte’s administration is under pressure to provide at least some support, as the company is the only fuel supplier in many remote parts of the country.

Petroperu has been struggling financially for years due to costs associated with building its Talara refinery. It already received a $1 billion cash injection in 2022.

The Talara project’s budget has now ballooned to $6.5 billion, Chira said. The refinery is operational but Petroperu needs cash support to repay crude suppliers around $1.6 billion by August, the chairman added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.