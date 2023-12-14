(Bloomberg) -- State-owned Petroleos del Peru SA is considering issuing $1 billion in bonds next year, at a time it is undergoing a severe cash crunch, the company’s chairman told Bloomberg in an interview.

“At the board level, we have already approved, going forward with a bond issuance worth $1 billion,” said Chairman Pedro Chira, in an interview Wednesday from Petroperu’s brand-new Talara refinery, whose construction has drained the company of needed cash.

He added the company is working on the issuance with Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., although details had not been completely worked out yet.

Petroperu is highly leveraged and under liquidity pressures, and credit agencies have said that a cash infusion is necessary to keep the company afloat. It has significant debt tied to investing $5 billion to build the new refinery, which has the capacity to process 95,000 barrels of oil a day.

Its low cash and high debt are problematic enough that consultancy Arthur D. Little concluded this year that the company has a negative value, Chira said.

The Peruvian government gave Petroperu a $1 billion injection in 2022 but has said it cannot do the same this year, at a time when the nation is struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target for the year. Chira said the government rejected a request for a $1.5 billion injection this year, but that it will consider an injection next year, although the amount has not been defined.

In the short term it is also negotiating renewing a credit line with state-owned Banco de la Nacion. Petroperu currently has a $500 million credit line with them and Chira said they are hoping to increase the limit to $1 billion. He added the liquidity needs are real but that there are still some months before a full out crisis.

“I’d say that our liquidity needs are really more in the second half of next year than the first half,” Chira said.

Brighter Future?

Chira is touting the Talara refinery as a key pivot that can turn around the company in the next two years from its current dire state.

The Talara refinery is a controversial project, amid company ambitions to grow its presence not just as an oil refiner but also as a producer. Petroperu is now producing some 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, a tiny figure by any standard. But it is using that oil to feed a small percentage of its refinery needs, with the hope it can drive down costs. The rest is coming from imports.

Chira said additional income from the refinery starting next year could help the company recover a positive value ahead of a potential initial public offering in 2025 or 2026.

Bringing in private capital into Petroperu has been a longstanding issue and it is unclear if the company could meet such an aggressive timeline. But Chira said the idea is to sell no more than a 30% stake and raise up to $1.5 billion, keeping the company firmly under government control.

It’s an uphill battle. The company is not just losing money but even its earnings excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were negative last year and will be negative this year.

Chira, however, said the Ebitda margin could rise to over $500 million in 2024 thanks to extra income from the refinery. The net income, however, would remain negative

