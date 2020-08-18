Calgary-based PetroTal Corp. says it expects to restart production by month's end at its Bretana oilfield in Peru after it was closed last week due to violent civil unrest.

The company, which trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, says things are progressing well with an inquiry into incidents which resulted in three protester deaths and multiple injuries and that talks have been positive between the government and protesters.

It says protesters allowed operations to restart this week at the national oil company's Northern Oil Pipeline after earlier occupying one of its pump stations to demand assistance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PetroTal said the pump station incident led to the stationing of police officers at its work camp to provide enhanced security and the violence erupted when an armed group of protesters confronted the police.

The company reported on Tuesday that second-quarter revenue fell to US$9.8 million on production of 4,200 barrels of oil per day from US$41.8 million and 9,700 bpd in the first quarter.

It said it had closed the oilfield from May 7 to July 15 due to the global oil price collapse and government measures to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.