(Bloomberg) -- Pets at Home Group Plc trimmed its full-year profit guidance after sales of pet accessories fell below expectations.

The company, which sells pet food, toys and other supplies, now expects adjusted profit before tax for its fiscal year 2024 of about £132 million ($167 million) from a previously guided £136 million, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Pets at Home reported third-quarter revenue growth of 3.5% in its retail business, below the levels expected, as sales of discretionary accessories remained soft and inflation slowed. Pet food, however, continued to see volume growth and share gains. Its veterinary business performed strongly, the company said.

The weak retail performance comes as the UK continues to grapple with high inflation that is weighing on consumer spending. The crucial Christmas shopping period turned out weaker than expected.

New launches will help return accessories to growth, Pets at Home said, after it put new premium brands including Lords & Labradors and Cocopup on store shelves in the third quarter. It also launched extended lifestyle ranges from its Pawsome Paws Boutique.

The retailer is now a coveted M&A target, according to a Bloomberg survey, after Britain’s antitrust regulator opened a review into the pet care sector in September.

“M&A activity has been commonplace in the pet care industry, raising questions around altering price dynamic in a competitive backdrop,” Panmure Gordon analyst Georgia Pettman wrote in a note before Christmas.

