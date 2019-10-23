(Bloomberg) -- The maker of Peugeot cars defied a slump in the auto industry in the third quarter, helped by demand for popular models like the Peugeot 508 and Citroen C5 Aircross.

PSA Group’s overall revenue grew 1% to 15.6 billion euros ($17.4 billion) from a year earlier, the Paris-based company said Wednesday, just ahead of analysts’ 15.5 billion-euro estimate. Automotive revenue was stable at 11.8 billion euros.

The announcement provides a break from the gloomy mood engulfing the European auto industry. French rival Renault SA last week slashed its targets for the year, citing deteriorating results in markets including Turkey and Argentina and spending on research and development. Daimler AG has cut its forecast twice this year, while car-parts maker Continental AG on Tuesday announced 2.5 billion euros in writedowns.

Weakening sales in Europe and China have been a drag on automakers. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association said last week that sales fell 1.6% in the nine months through September. In China, the world’s largest car market, auto sales fell for a 15th month in 16, an unprecedented slump.

Lower Russia Outlook

PSA wasn’t immune to the weaker market, with total vehicle sales dropping to 2.58 million units in the first nine months of the year from 2.88 million a year earlier. The company cut its market outlook for Russia Wednesday, and now predicts a decline this year.

The slowdown comes at a time when the industry is facing fierce competition from new entrants like Tesla Inc. and a costly transformation to electric and self-driving cars.

Tougher emission rules have also emphasized the need to invest in cleaner technologies, potentially by pooling resources with other manufacturers. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, which struck a deal with Tesla to reduce its average emissions in Europe and thus avoid fines, ended talks to combine with Renault earlier this year.

The companies are also battling slowing economies in Europe, where the biggest market, Germany, is at risk of sliding into a recession and U.K. buyers are awaiting the outcome of Brexit. More than three-quarters of PSA’s sales are generated in Europe, a reliance that became more acute since it acquired the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors Co.

PSA kept its mid-term target of generating an automotive recurring operating margin above 4.5% on average for 2019-2021. The margin reached 8.7% in the first half of the year.

