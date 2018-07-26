Peugeot Tops Renault in Market Value for First Time Since 2009

(Bloomberg) -- PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, surpassed French archrival Renault SA in stock-market value for the first time in almost a decade after PSA unveiled record profitability Tuesday.

PSA’s market capitalization reached almost 21.5 billion euros ($25.1 billion) after the shares jumped 16 percent over the past two days to close Wednesday at their highest since 2011. Renault, which reports first-half earnings Friday, has a 21.3-billion-euro value.

PSA, which acquired the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors Co. less than a year ago, stunned financial analysts Tuesday after unveiling profits at the newly acquired division, following two decades of losses under GM. Still, challenges remain, including a sales plunge in China, a withdrawal from Iran and large one-off restructuring expenses to turn around Opel.

PSA sold 3.63 million vehicles last year, while Renault, which shares components and expertise with longtime partner Nissan Motors Co., sold 3.76 million.

