38m ago
Pfizer Applies for Booster Approval in South Africa
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have applied to have their coronavirus vaccine approved by the South African Health Regulatory Products Authority for use as a booster.
The vaccine, the most widely used in South Africa for initial inoculation against Covid-19, would be the first to be approved for use as a booster in the mass rollout of vaccines to South Africa.
The authority will assess the data to determine “the safety and efficacy” of its use as a third dose, it said in a statement on Monday.
