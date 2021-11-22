(Bloomberg) --

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have applied to have their coronavirus vaccine approved by the South African Health Regulatory Products Authority for use as a booster.

The vaccine, the most widely used in South Africa for initial inoculation against Covid-19, would be the first to be approved for use as a booster in the mass rollout of vaccines to South Africa.

The authority will assess the data to determine “the safety and efficacy” of its use as a third dose, it said in a statement on Monday.

