(Bloomberg) -- A combination vaccine designed to fight influenza and Covid-19 developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE was effective against strains of both viruses in an early-stage study, the drugmakers said Thursday.

The companies, which said the results showed “robust immune responses,” will start testing the mRNA shot in a Phase 3 trial in the coming months, bringing the vaccine one step closer to the market. The announcement trails a similar one from competitor Moderna Inc., who said earlier this month that it plans to begin a final-stage trial of its own combined influenza and Covid vaccine later this year.

While Covid-19 cases are still prevalent year-round, there has been a typical winter surge that overlaps with flu season. Two boosters in one could streamline vaccine dispersal, the companies say.

“This vaccine has the potential to lessen the impact of two respiratory diseases with a single injection,” Annaliesa Anderson, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer said in a statement. “We are encouraged by these early results.”

The companies said the safety profile of the combination shot is similar with that of the solo Covid vaccine. The shot received “Fast Track Designation” from the Food and Drug Administration in 2022, a process that’s designed to expedite the review of new drugs and vaccines that address unmet medical need.

