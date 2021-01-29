(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine for Covid-19 is safe for older people, a Europe-wide review found, with no link between the shot and the deaths of elderly vaccinated people.

The review found no new side effects as the vaccine has been rolled out. The European Medicines Agency’s safety panel analyzed deaths in light of other medical conditions the people had, as well as the fatality rate for corresponding age groups in the general population, the EMA said in a statement.

“The data did not show a link to vaccination with Comirnaty,” the panel wrote, using the Pfizer-BioNTech shot’s brand name, “and the cases do not raise a safety concern.”

Reports of deaths in Norway earlier this month caused concern around the world, with people watching for signs of potential side effects from the vaccines being introduced with unprecedented speed. Norwegian authorities have also moved to calm fears, saying there’s no evidence of a causal link and that Covid-19 is more dangerous to most patients than vaccination.

The EMA panel will release monthly reports on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

