(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE sought authorization for their Covid-19 shot to be used in children ages 12 to 15 in the European Union, potentially easing the path for schools to open broadly in the fall.

The partners plan to seek similar clearance with other drug regulators around the world, they said in a statement. The companies earlier this month requested an expansion of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for their vaccine, to cover the younger age group.

The request comes as the 27-nation EU leans heavily on Pfizer and BioNTech to help it push forward an immunization campaign that still lags behind other advanced economies such as the U.K. and U.S., despite gaining ground in recent days. The bloc is seeking to buy another 1.8 billion Covid vaccine doses from the partners through 2023, some of which are intended for use in children.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is already authorized for children as young as 16.

