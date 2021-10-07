(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have submitted an application to U.S. regulators to administer their Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, bringing shots for school-age kids another step closer.

The companies announced the news in a tweet on Thursday by Pfizer. The Food and Drug Administration had previously scheduled an advisory committee meeting to review clinical-trial data on the pediatric vaccine for Oct. 26.

Clearance of the shot for the younger age group would herald a crucial new part of the immunization campaign in the U.S., where the Pfizer vaccine already has full approval for people 16 and older and is authorized on an emergency basis for ages 12 to 15.

Last month, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine was safe and had produced strong antibody responses in children ages 5 to 11 in a trial with 2,268 participants.

Two doses in school-age kids of 10 micrograms, one-third the adult shot, produced antibody levels comparable to those seen in a trial of 16- to 25-year-olds who got the adult dose.

The companies said Sept. 28 that they had submitted initial data from the trial to the FDA and planned to submit a formal application in the coming weeks.

