(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine generated strong antibody responses in 98% of elderly people in a U.K. study.

The patients aged 80 to 96 were also able to mount a defense against the Brazil variant after two injections, although it was less robust, according to the research conducted by the University of Birmingham.

Months after the vaccine was first introduced, scientists continue to investigate its real-life effects and study it in specific patient groups to gain a better understanding of its impact.

“I think we can be confident about gaining control of the variants with the current plans,” said Paul Moss, a professor of hematology at Birmingham and one of the research’s co-authors, when asked about the U.K.’s vaccination schedule.

The researchers also found that participants who had previously been infected with the coronavirus experienced a strong antibody response after just one injection.

