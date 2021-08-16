(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE submitted early-stage data to U.S. regulators showing that a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine boosted antibody response when given eight to nine months after the initial regimen.

Last month, Pfizer said it would approach U.S. regulators for authorization of a third booster dose of its vaccine, based on early data showing that it can sharply increase immune protection against the coronavirus and variants, including delta.

The companies expect data from a larger final-stage trial evaluating the effects of the third dose shortly that will be submitted to regulators, according to a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.