The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices 14 members voted unanimously in favor of the two-dose regimen in people 16 and older on Monday. The recommendation still needs a final sign-off from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration is the first for a Covid vaccine in the U.S., coming as the Biden administration tries to control the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. The administration expects the approval to help address vaccine hesitancy by raising confidence among people who say they are wary of the shot’s rapid development.

Regulators cleared the shot for people 16 and older on Aug. 23, and as of Aug. 29, more than 207 million doses have been administered. The shot is also authorized for emergency use in people from the ages of 12 to 15 years, and a third dose is permitted for people whose immune systems are weakened by disease or treatments

Many large employers, schools and state and local governments have already put vaccine requirements in place in the wake of the approval. Still, 38% of Americans 16 and older remain unvaccinated, according to data presented at the meeting, and of those not vaccinated, 20% said they’d only get shots if required.

