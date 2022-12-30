(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are planning to clear Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 booster shot for younger adolescents on Monday, expanding access at a time when researchers have found that an additional vaccine dose provides better protection against the widely circulating omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to grant emergency-use authorization for people ages 12 to 15 years old to receive a third dose of the messenger RNA vaccine, which Pfizer developed with partner BioNTech SE, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A booster shot is also expected to be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 who have immune deficiencies, the newspaper said.

Recently, the U.S. has seen an increase in children in hospitals with Covid-19, according to Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of those children haven’t been vaccinated, she said. Children under 5 aren’t yet eligible to receive one of the three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., and adoption of the shots among younger school-age children has lagged behind the pace of adult immunizations.

The CDC’s advisory committee on vaccination is expected to meet by the middle of next week to discuss the changes, according to the Times. Walensky would have to sign off on the committee’s recommendation before any new policies are implemented.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.