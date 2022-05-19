(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 booster shot for children ages 5-11 gained backing from a panel of US health advisers, a crucial step in making the shot available to school-aged kids as contagious omicron subvariants spread across the country.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 11 to 1, with one abstention, to recommend the booster dose for kids on Thursday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has the final say on making the advice official.

Parents and teachers alike have been waiting for a booster to protect millions of school-aged children from the coronavirus. Though kids generally don’t often get as sick from Covid as adults, some cases can be quite serious, and about 90% of the 95 deaths among US children ages 5-11 since shots became available have been among the unvaccinated, according to a presentation at the panel meeting.

Pfizer’s booster for younger kids was cleared by U.S. regulators earlier this week, allowing the use of a third shot at least five months after children receive the second of their first two shots. The companies submitted data to regulators in April showing that a booster dose could bolster antibodies in the age group.

While children vaccinated against Covid have better outcomes than the unvaccinated, particularly against severe illness, only 28% of those ages 5 to 11 have received two shots, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer Sara Oliver said in a presentation at the meeting.

Schools have been at the center of the debate over U.S. virus policy, with many parents and caregivers eager to give their kids a shield against infection as they continue with in-person learning and social activities. As of April 24, around 18.1 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 5-11 have been administered in the US.

The CDC presented evidence during Thursday’s meeting from safety monitoring systems showing the vaccine was linked mostly mild side effects for children in the age group. In a survey of about 49,000 children who had at least one shot, reactions were more frequently reported after the second dose, according to CDC presentation slides. The phone survey, called v-safe, found the most frequent reactions were injection site pain, fatigue and headache.

A CDC database of side effects reported by parents, doctors and vaccine manufacturers, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, found that among 18 million doses given since authorization there were 20 verified reports of myocarditis. The inflammation of the heart muscle has been seen in teens and young adults, particularly males who received more than one dose. Seventeen of the patients were hospitalized with the condition, with 14 having recovered at the time of the report and one patient death.

In 5- to 11-year-olds a third shot of a 10 microgram dose of the vaccine at least six months after their second dose provided robust protection against the virus, including the omicron variant, according to data presented by Charu Sabharwal, Pfizer’s director of vaccine clinical research and development.

Meanwhile, vaccines for the youngest children are yet to be authorized. The FDA has set several tentative dates in June for its advisers to discuss data from Pfizer and its rival Moderna Inc. on Covid vaccines for kids aged 5 and under.

