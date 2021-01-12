Are you looking for a stock?

    Jan 12, 2021

    Pfizer drops after CEO forecasts profit lower than analyst view

    Robert Langreth, Bloomberg News

    Ross Healy discusses Pfizer

    Pfizer Inc. shares fell after Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said 2021 adjusted earnings would be between US$3 and US$3.10 per share, less than what analysts were expecting.

    The shares dropped 1.7 per cent to US$37.13 at 10:38 a.m. in New York trading. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share in 2021 of US$3.18, according to a survey of 16 analysts by Bloomberg.

    Bourla previewed the company’s earnings guidance while speaking at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday. He said the number included the likely contribution from the COVID-19 shot that was the first vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

    The company developed the vaccine in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech SE.