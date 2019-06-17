(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. agreed to buy Array BioPharma Inc. for $10.6 billion to gain medicines for cancer, one of the hottest areas of pharmaceutical development.

The agreed price of $48 in cash is 62% above Array’s close last Friday at a time when most Big Pharma players are hunting for new cancer treatments. Array brings medicines for melanoma, a lethal skin cancer, that shows potential in other hard-to-treat forms of the ailment.

Array’s shares jumped in May after trial results showed the drug-maker may have the first chemotherapy-free regimen targeting a genetic mutation for patients with advanced cancer.

Array also brings “a broad pipeline of targeted cancer medicines in development, as well as a portfolio of out-licensed potentially best-in-class and/or first-in-class medicines, which are expected to generate significant royalties over time,” Pfizer said in a statement on Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Marthe Fourcade in Paris at mfourcade@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.