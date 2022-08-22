(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they asked the US to authorize a new Covid booster shot customized against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

In a statement, the companies said they had “rapidly scaled production” for the new booster and would be able to ship doses of the bivalent vaccine “immediately” upon emergency authorization. The new bivalent vaccine contains mRNA encoding the original Covid spike protein, as well as mRNA for the spike protein of the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, which are currently dominant.

A conditional marketing authorization application has also been initiated in Europe, the companies said. The shot is intended for use in individuals 12 and older, Pfizer said.

