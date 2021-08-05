(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and Flynn Pharma Ltd. may have violated antitrust rules by charging “unfairly high prices” for a drug used to control epileptic seizures, the U.K.’s competition watchdog said.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday it reached the preliminary view that the companies “exploited a loophole by de-branding the drug known as Epanutin prior to September 2012,” so that its price wasn’t regulated the same way as other branded drugs.

“Thousands of patients depend on this drug to prevent life-threatening seizures as a result of their epilepsy,” Andrea Coscelli, the CMA’s chief executive officer said in the statement. “This is a matter that is important for government, for the public as patients and taxpayers, and for the pharmaceutical industry itself.”

Spokespeople for Pfizer and Flynn didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The provisional decision follows a 2020 ruling by the U.K. Court of Appeal that decided the CMA’s previous investigation was “insufficiently deep or intense.” The U.K. watchdog in 2016 fined Pfizer a record 84.2 million pounds ($117 million) and Flynn 5.2 million pounds for increasing their prices as much as 2,600% in September 2012 for unbranded versions of the Epanutin anti-epilepsy drug.

The CMA said it decided to re-investigate the case after the ruling. It opened the latest probe in June 2020, it said.

